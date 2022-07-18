The evening of bookish chat and late night shopping is being held at The Accidental Bookshop on Thursday, July 21 from 6pm to 8pm.

Narrowgate neighbours Brightwater Gallery will have a seaside themed exhibition, plus The Beehive and Ruby Tuesday will be open too, and all serving up some summery refreshments.

The Accidental Booskhop will be joined by Caroline Roberts, author of 'The Seaside Cocktail Campervan', Jessie Greengrass, author of 'The High House', Tricia Cresswell, author of 'The Midwife' and co-authors of 'Metaphysical Animals', Clare Mac Cumhaill and Rachael Wiseman.

The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick.

Douglas Bruton, author of the refreshing summer read 'Blue Postcards,' and Daniel James, author of 'The Unauthorised Biography of Ezra Maas' are also coming along.