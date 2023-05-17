Alnwick shop to host another clothing swap brunch
The Northern Angels is set to host another clothing swap brunch after ‘incredible’ previous events.
The Market Place shop is allowing people to clear out the clothes they no longer wear in exchange for other items in efforts to improve fast fashion and to encourage people to shop smarter for the environment.
Its fifth such event is taking place on Saturday, May 20 from 10am, with light bites alongside new items for your wardrobe.
Woman are invited to come along with 10 items of clothing that they no longer want, as long as they’re clean and in wearable condition.
Vicky Diggens, owner and founder of The Northern Angels, said: "Our clothing swaps are becoming so popular. The last one was incredible.
"More and more women are realising the ease of these events in swapping up your wardrobe for next to nothing.
“Also it's so handy now you can stop for a coffee and a chat in our new coffee shop nestled in store."