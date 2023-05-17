News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Alnwick shop to host another clothing swap brunch

The Northern Angels is set to host another clothing swap brunch after ‘incredible’ previous events.

By Charlie Watson
Published 17th May 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read

The Market Place shop is allowing people to clear out the clothes they no longer wear in exchange for other items in efforts to improve fast fashion and to encourage people to shop smarter for the environment.

Its fifth such event is taking place on Saturday, May 20 from 10am, with light bites alongside new items for your wardrobe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Woman are invited to come along with 10 items of clothing that they no longer want, as long as they’re clean and in wearable condition.

The Northern Angels in Alnwick.The Northern Angels in Alnwick.
The Northern Angels in Alnwick.
Most Popular

Vicky Diggens, owner and founder of The Northern Angels, said: "Our clothing swaps are becoming so popular. The last one was incredible.

"More and more women are realising the ease of these events in swapping up your wardrobe for next to nothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Also it's so handy now you can stop for a coffee and a chat in our new coffee shop nestled in store."

Related topics:Alnwick