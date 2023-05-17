The Market Place shop is allowing people to clear out the clothes they no longer wear in exchange for other items in efforts to improve fast fashion and to encourage people to shop smarter for the environment.

Its fifth such event is taking place on Saturday, May 20 from 10am, with light bites alongside new items for your wardrobe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woman are invited to come along with 10 items of clothing that they no longer want, as long as they’re clean and in wearable condition.

The Northern Angels in Alnwick.

Vicky Diggens, owner and founder of The Northern Angels, said: "Our clothing swaps are becoming so popular. The last one was incredible.

"More and more women are realising the ease of these events in swapping up your wardrobe for next to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad