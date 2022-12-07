The TV and satellite installation business, one of the oldest businesses in the town centre, is closing its doors on December 23.

Up until the closing date, there is a sale on everything in store.

The business will continue to offer aerial and satellite installation and repair, TV Sales and TV wall mounting and PAT testing from Berwick to Newcastle.

The shop is closing, but the business will continue to run remotely and online.

Sarah Filer, who has owned the shop with her husband Guy since 2017, said: “Since Covid, we never got back to what we were before but were able to tick over.

"But this year has been the toughest and the rise in energy costs has been the decider.

"We have lost a lot of footfall in the shop and have not been covering the costs. We are absolutely devastated to have had to come to this decision.

"We are forever grateful for the customers we have had and their support over the years.”

Despite making the decision to close the shop, the couple are still hopeful that they will still be busy.

Sarah added: “Although half the side of the business is going, we are confident we will be still busy with working remotely, we did it through lockdown and we are sure we can do it again.”

George Penrose and Sons has been operation since 1883, opening its first shop in Amble and then opening a premises in Alnwick in 1927.

Sophie Towers, whose father Peter ran the shop before the Filers took over, said: “My family, the Penroses were originally from Alnwick and their shop started a business which has spanned generations.

"My grandfather Ken Lewis moved from St Albans after the Second World War to learn the craft and take over a thriving electrical business, even building a television so his family could watch the Queen's coronation in 1953.

“My father, Peter then took over the business and I myself spent many a day helping behind the counter and in the workshop fixing ghds!”

