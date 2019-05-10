Alnwick Scouts receive highest honour

Three Year 13 students at the Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick, have been presented with the highest award in Scouting.

Oscar Wilson, Ethan Allan and Isabella Neri travelled to Windsor Castle to receive their Queen’s Scout Award.

The Duke of Kent and Chief Scout Bear Grylls in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

They paraded through Windsor to the ceremony in the quadrangle of the castle, which was attended and inspected by Chief Scout Bear Grylls and The Duke of Kent.

They then paraded down to St George’s Chapel where they were able to attend the National Scout Service to commemorate St George’s Day.

The Queen’s Scout Award is awarded for outstanding personal achievement by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges.