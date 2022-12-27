It is the second successive year the St Michael’s Primary School pupil has undertaken a sponsored swim for the charity.

This time around the 11-year-old swam two miles – and subsequently dropped off two car loads of food bank staples and tasty treats at the Lindisfarne Centre.

Charlie said: “It took almost as long to shop as it did to swim – a couple of hours – but it was really great to see all the food piled up at the food bank. I’m not sure dad’s car suspension will ever be the same!”

Charlie Bell-Taylor in Alnwick District Food Bank.

Proud parents James and Sarah were only too delighted to help.

James said: “Charlie can be very determined when he puts his mind to something, and helping the food bank again this year was a real incentive for him to swim hard and raise money – but even we were really surprised when he reached £800.

"We couldn’t be more proud that he wants to use that money to support local people who might be struggling at this difficult time.”

Food Bank Chair Carolyn Reynolds said: “Demand for our service has never been higher, and we’re expecting a challenging 2023.

"We are very fortunate to be operating in a great community like Alnwick.

"The food bank is run entirely by dedicated and hardworking local volunteers, we get amazing support from local schools, churches, supermarkets and businesses and it is brilliant to see young people like Charlie stepping up to help. He is a fabulous example of the community spirit that exists here.”

The food bank currently has around 100 clients on its books. It also support the Coquetdale hub which provides food to more than 10 clients.

It is on target to provide 3000 parcels to people in food need in its current financial year.

