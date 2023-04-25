News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick salon named best in Northumberland at England's Business Awards

Salon A.P in Alnwick has been crowned as the best hair salon in Northumberland at England’s Business Awards.

By Charlie Watson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

The Fenkle Street salon, which has been open for just more than a year, is owned by 23-year-old Andrea Purvis.

Andrea started hairdressing eight years ago, fulfilling a long-held ambition to have her own business.

Working alongside hairdresser Hannah Bell, the salon was crowned the best in Northumberland last weekend at the England’s Business Awards finals, which took place at the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead.

Andrea Purvis and Hannah Bell at the awards ceremony.
Andrea Purvis and Hannah Bell at the awards ceremony.
Andrea said: “I really, really wasn’t expecting to win.

"Having only been open for a year it’s a huge achievement. Working with Hannah is so nice, we get on so well and so do our clients and it’s so nice to be appreciated for what we do.

"I’d like to thank everyone who voted for us, our clients and my gran and granda for all their support.”

Salon A.P was named the best salon in Northumberland.
Salon A.P was named the best salon in Northumberland.
