Alnwick salon named best in Northumberland at England's Business Awards

The Fenkle Street salon, which has been open for just more than a year, is owned by 23-year-old Andrea Purvis.

Andrea started hairdressing eight years ago, fulfilling a long-held ambition to have her own business.

Working alongside hairdresser Hannah Bell, the salon was crowned the best in Northumberland last weekend at the England’s Business Awards finals, which took place at the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead.

Andrea Purvis and Hannah Bell at the awards ceremony.

Andrea said: “I really, really wasn’t expecting to win.

"Having only been open for a year it’s a huge achievement. Working with Hannah is so nice, we get on so well and so do our clients and it’s so nice to be appreciated for what we do.

"I’d like to thank everyone who voted for us, our clients and my gran and granda for all their support.”