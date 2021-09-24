Alnwick Round Table chairman Graham Brown and PR officer Andy Hunt present a £500 cheque to Aln Valley Railway trustee Mark Hayton. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

Aln Valley Railway engine shed was transformed into party central when Alnwick Round Table held their Rockin’ Railway fundraising event.

Over 150 people checked in to enjoy the music, hog roast, a train ride and maybe a drink or two.

The station was festooned with lights and the engines vacated the shed to make way for a stage, dance area and seating.

Music was provided courtesy of Alnwicky, Los Capitanes and The Purest Green and the catering was supplied by The Real Taste of Northumberland.

Alnwick Taxis provided a shuttle service to and from the town centre and IngramAV created a great ambience with their audio and lighting expertise.

The evening proved to be such a great success that Alnwick and District Round Table have donated £500 to Aln Valley Railway for their continued development of the site.