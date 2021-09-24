Alnwick Round Table event raises funds for Aln Valley Railway

Alnwick Round Table are on the right track with their latest fundraiser.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:19 am
Alnwick Round Table chairman Graham Brown and PR officer Andy Hunt present a £500 cheque to Aln Valley Railway trustee Mark Hayton. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

Aln Valley Railway engine shed was transformed into party central when Alnwick Round Table held their Rockin’ Railway fundraising event.

Over 150 people checked in to enjoy the music, hog roast, a train ride and maybe a drink or two.

The station was festooned with lights and the engines vacated the shed to make way for a stage, dance area and seating.

Music was provided courtesy of Alnwicky, Los Capitanes and The Purest Green and the catering was supplied by The Real Taste of Northumberland.

Alnwick Taxis provided a shuttle service to and from the town centre and IngramAV created a great ambience with their audio and lighting expertise.

The evening proved to be such a great success that Alnwick and District Round Table have donated £500 to Aln Valley Railway for their continued development of the site.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.