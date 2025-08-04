Alnwick Rotary quiz night raises funds for local charities
The event was well supported with nine teams taking part.
Alnwick Masonic Centre give the use of their hall as their contribution towards the work of Rotary.
The competition consisted of two photo quizzes and five themed set of questions with a maximum of six in each team.
The lead changed hands during the evening as the scores came in from the various rounds with Al’s Gals taking the wooden spoon, literally, with 55 points.
Third were The Pop Quizzers with 72 points, Life of Brians second with 74 and glorious winners were Gosh! I Can Pronounce This Name with 77 points.
Rotary President Bill Batey said: “The quizzes are an important part of our fund raising and help us support good causes throughout the year.”
Quiz organiser Jill Clark added: “Thanks to the quiz teams and everyone who bought raffle tickets we have raised £526.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.