Joy Palmer Cooper was elected as President of the club in 2019 and chose Canine Partners as her charity.

She set a target of raising £1,000 but, three years on, has actually managed to collect £7,500. And now thanks to an anonymous donor, who has doubled the figure, a magnificent £15,000 has been presented to the organisation.

Rotarians in Alnwick raised the £7,500 through fund-raising events such as the club’s golf day, and through supporting Joy’s garden parties and ‘at homes’ for canine support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joy and Susan hold the large cheque with Mary Nisbet, Canine Partner James Babington Smith, his canine friend Spud and volunteer Judith Thurland.

Honorary member Mary Nisbet also contributed an impressive £2,350 earned through boot sales and sales of hand-made items.