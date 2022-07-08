Joy Palmer Cooper was elected as President of the club in 2019 and chose Canine Partners as her charity.
She set a target of raising £1,000 but, three years on, has actually managed to collect £7,500. And now thanks to an anonymous donor, who has doubled the figure, a magnificent £15,000 has been presented to the organisation.
Rotarians in Alnwick raised the £7,500 through fund-raising events such as the club’s golf day, and through supporting Joy’s garden parties and ‘at homes’ for canine support.
Honorary member Mary Nisbet also contributed an impressive £2,350 earned through boot sales and sales of hand-made items.
Canine Partner volunteer speaker Susan Fulton said:“We are so delighted with the generosity of Alnwick Rotary Club and friends’ donations. Your support will go such a long way towards transforming a person’s life by providing them with one of our specially trained caning partners.”