Alnwick Rotary Club quiz raises funds for good causes

A successful Rotary quiz night was recently held at Alnwick Masonic Centre.

Seven teams took part and made for a nail-biting competition with only a few points separating some of the teams.

At half time a light supper of sandwiches and sausage rolls was served as teams pawed over the picture quiz – matching the breed of dog to the picture – and then back to some further rounds.

A tie breaker was needed to decide who were in second and third place with final result: “The Same as Last Time” with 78 points, “The Also Rans” with 73 and “Ozymandias” also with 73 but beaten on the tie breaker.

Members of The Same as Last Time winning quiz team.

Rotary thanks organiser Jill Clark, questionmaster Roger Clark,, George Skipper for serving on the bar and the Alnwick Masonic Centre for the use of their premises once again. Also, thanks to all the Rotarians and friends who either attended or made a donation which raised £424 to support local charities and good causes.