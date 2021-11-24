Alnwick Rotary Club launches Christmas gift appeal

Jill Clark of Alnwick Rotary Club.

For three years the club held a present collection and distributed around 300 presents each year.

However with Covid restrictions last year it had to adapt our project and instead asked people to buy gift vouchers or make a donation so the club could buy the vouchers on their behalf.

Despite being in lockdown they collected around £1,500 worth of vouchers which were delivered to over 140 local children.

This year it again intends to collect gift vouchers and has collection boxes for vouchers or donations in George F White, Specsavers, Newcastle Building Society and Penroses.

"We predict that even more families will apply for support this year,” said rotarian Jill Clark. “I hope that Alnwick people and local businesses will once again give us the wonderful support they have in previous years.”

