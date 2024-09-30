Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A talented young rider from Alnwick has enjoyed success on the national stage.

Poppy Dods represented the north region at British Eventing’s Youth Regional Championships held recently at Chillington Hall in Staffordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riding Ballinacarra Bobby, she placed overall second in the BE90 Under 18 competition finishing on her dressage score of 32.5, and the team as a whole managed a highly creditable placing against very stiff competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The costs involved in competing at national level are not insignificant, and sponsorship from local business makes it all the more accessible. Alnwick-based William Hackett Ltd sponsored the north region’s 10-strong team.

Poppy Dods.

Tim Burgess, owner and managing director of William Hackett, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the BE Regional Youth Programme - North Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through our specialist range of paddock harrows, William Hackett has a long association with the equine industry, and it is always a pleasure to support and encourage the young talent in this region.”

He added: "The passion and hard work these young people put into their ponies, and their will to succeed, makes us very proud to be associated with them.

"To see the team come fourth overall nationally, and an individual second is an enormous achievement. Congratulations!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Eventing’s Regional Youth Programme is designed to support the next generation of event riders as they progress in the sport. It gives young riders aged between 12-21 the chance to learn whilst competing against their own age group and allows them to chart their progress through season-long national leagues.