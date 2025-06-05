2 . Junior

Junior awards went to Poppy Rudge and Archie Braid, seventeen-year-old students at the Duchess’s Community High School who gave up a week of their summer holidays to walk St Cuthbert’s Way to raise funds for the school’s charity BOOST. They walked 70 miles in 6 days and earned quite a few blisters along the way as they raised £1240. The Mayor is pictured with Poppy and Archie will receive his certificate at a later date. Photo: Lynda Wearn