Alnwick residents recognised for their community efforts at Mayor's Civic Awards

By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
The Mayor of Alnwick’s annual Civic Awards have been presented to those who go the extra mile in the community.

Cllr Geoff Watson presented individual and team awards.

He said: “It always makes me very proud of the town I live in when I read the nomination forms. Those who received Civic Awards should feel very proud of themselves and I also thank the residents who nominated the award winners.

“It is important that Alnwick Town Council gives formal recognition to the people who do that extra bit for the town and its residents.”

Pictures by Lynda Wearn.

Winners at the Mayor's Civic Awards.

Photo: Lynda Wearn

Junior awards went to Poppy Rudge and Archie Braid, seventeen-year-old students at the Duchess’s Community High School who gave up a week of their summer holidays to walk St Cuthbert’s Way to raise funds for the school’s charity BOOST. They walked 70 miles in 6 days and earned quite a few blisters along the way as they raised £1240. The Mayor is pictured with Poppy and Archie will receive his certificate at a later date.

Izzy Chopping and Rebecca Hilton were also recipients of Junior Awards. They are the first sixth form reps for the Duchess’s Community High School charity BOOST. When they joined their first board meeting they probably didn’t know what to expect but they got stuck in and are an asset to the trustee team.

Alnwick Allstars Vocal Group were established in 2022 and through music and song, spread joy and cheer – it’s impossible not to smile while listening to this enthusiastic group. The members generously give their own time to support as many local events as possible and the Mayor was delighted to present them with a team award.

