Alnwick residents knit wonderful poppy wall for Armistice Day
A wonderful wall of poppies has been made by residents at a supported housing development in Alnwick.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:48 pm
About 10 residents at Robert Adams Court, led by Anne Barras, knitted about 500 poppies which were then sewn on to commemorate Armistice Day.The residents of the McCarthy and Stone development are members of a knit and natter group which does lots of work for good causes.
The display will be on show for the rest of this week.