Alnwick residents asked to do their bit to ensure town impresses Northumbria in Bloom inspectors
Northumbria in Bloom inspectors are set to visit Alnwick.
The spring inspection will take place on Wednesday, April 19 and, in advance, Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick in Bloom volunteers have been working hard to make the town look as good as possible by weeding and picking up litter.
Now, they are asking for support from members of the public to pick up any litter they spot or report any issues to the town council by emailing [email protected]