Alnwick residents asked to do their bit to ensure town impresses Northumbria in Bloom inspectors

Northumbria in Bloom inspectors are set to visit Alnwick.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST
Floral displays in Alnwick market place. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town CouncilFloral displays in Alnwick market place. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council
Floral displays in Alnwick market place. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

The spring inspection will take place on Wednesday, April 19 and, in advance, Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick in Bloom volunteers have been working hard to make the town look as good as possible by weeding and picking up litter.

Now, they are asking for support from members of the public to pick up any litter they spot or report any issues to the town council by emailing [email protected]

Alnwick won a host of awards at last year’s event.

