Cissie Wilson celebrates her 100th birthday with her seven children. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

Cissie is a resident of Summerhill Care Home and her seven children went along to send her their best wishes on Saturday, August 28.

Elizabeth Cecilene Mary Wilson, (nee Guthrie) was born at Ancroft and worked at Linhope where she met her late husband, David.

She also has 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Cissie Wilson, from Summerhill Care Home in Alnwick, with a card from the Queen on her 100th birthday. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

The family would like to thank Summerhill Care Home, well-wishers for their cards and gifts and all others involved in making it such a great day.

Head cook Christine Williams contacted a number of local companies for donations or help in preparing the buffet. She would like to thank: Grannies, Greggs, Morrisons, Tyneside foods, Northumberland Gin Company, Turnbull's, Kiera Knox for her amazing cupcakes, Chroma painting and decorating, Tim Flower (bagpipes) and, last but not least, Richard Slater (entertainment/singer).