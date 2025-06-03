The Mayor of Lagny-Sur-Marne, Jean-Paul Michel and three colleagues toured the town including visits to Alnwick Castle Golf Club, St Michael’s Church, Alnwick Castle and Bailiffgate Museum as well as having discussions with representatives from the Duchess’s Community High School about future joint working on a series of projects.
They also toured The Alnwick Garden where they enjoyed a tour of the Poison Garden and saw the Roots and Shoots community programme in action.
This was followed by a visit to Lilidorei, Barter Books and Alnwick Playhouse where artistic director Damian Cruden explained the developments that have taken place since the previous twin town visit.
Mayor Geoff Watson reflected: “The visit was an undoubted success. We are encouraging tourism between the two towns and the exchange provided the opportunity to discuss strengthening the links between our school students and sporting communities. This is a ‘special relationship’ that is going from strength to strength.”
