Alnwick reinforces 'special relationship' with visit from twin town in France

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:46 BST
A delegation from Alnwick’s French twin town Lagny-Sur-Marne recently enjoyed a two-day exchange visit to Northumberland with a packed itinerary including the signing of a ‘Declaration of Friendship’ that recognised the strong links between the two towns.

The Mayor of Lagny-Sur-Marne, Jean-Paul Michel and three colleagues toured the town including visits to Alnwick Castle Golf Club, St Michael’s Church, Alnwick Castle and Bailiffgate Museum as well as having discussions with representatives from the Duchess’s Community High School about future joint working on a series of projects.

They also toured The Alnwick Garden where they enjoyed a tour of the Poison Garden and saw the Roots and Shoots community programme in action.

This was followed by a visit to Lilidorei, Barter Books and Alnwick Playhouse where artistic director Damian Cruden explained the developments that have taken place since the previous twin town visit.

Mayor Geoff Watson reflected: “The visit was an undoubted success. We are encouraging tourism between the two towns and the exchange provided the opportunity to discuss strengthening the links between our school students and sporting communities. This is a ‘special relationship’ that is going from strength to strength.”

The Duke of Northumberland along with Mayors Geoff Watson and Jean-Paul Michel signing the Declaration of Friendship alongside representatives of both town councils.

The Duke of Northumberland along with Mayors Geoff Watson and Jean-Paul Michel signing the Declaration of Friendship alongside representatives of both town councils.

The delegation at The Alnwick Garden.

The delegation at The Alnwick Garden.

A visit to Lilidorei.

A visit to Lilidorei.

They learnt about the Roots and Shoots programme.

They learnt about the Roots and Shoots programme.

Related topics:AlnwickFranceMayorNorthumberland
