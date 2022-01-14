Alnwick radio presenter to make world record attempt

Lionheart Radio presenter Ron Bernstein.

The current record stands at 17 breaks but Lionheart Radio presenter Ron Bernstein is set to challenge the record live on air.

Ron is well-known for his poetic prowess, often enlivening shows and features with lyrical limericks, delightful doggerel and stylish scansion.

His One and Only show for the Alnwick-based station airs twice a week and is a combination of music from every decade, jokes, recipes and fascinating facts.

On Monday, January 17 from 3pm, he will be attempting to conduct an entire two hour show in rhyme, more the doubling the current world record.

“I’m looking forward to this challenge,” he said. “As a veteran crooner and inveterate gagster, this is right up my street.

"My listeners have come to expect jokes and limericks and I’m sure they’ll enjoy this rhyming record attempt.”

Ron is also raising money for the station through sponsorship.

To donate, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ron-bernstein-2

