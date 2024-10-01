Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite many pumpkin patches across the UK facing difficulties this year, The Alnwick Pumpkin Patch is returning for a second season of fun this October.

A combination of wet weather and lack of sunshine during the summer months meant the plants haven't grown as well as farmers would have liked.

However, Beth and Rob Thompson, owners of Alnwick Pumpkin Patch and farmers at Broxfield Farm, are determined to build on the success of last year’s first event.

The pumpkin patch is returning over three weekends in October leading up to Halloween – and there will be a variety of activities and attractions for all the family.

The Thompson family.

Beth and Rob said: “We’re thrilled to be returning for our second year, especially in the face of the challenges this season has presented.

"Last year’s success demonstrated the strong community support for this event, and we’ve worked hard to ensure this year’s visitors have plenty to enjoy, from our activity barn and farm tours, to the pumpkins themselves.

"We believe it’s more important than ever to celebrate the autumn harvest and the resilience of local farming.”

In addition to pick your own pumpkins, Alnwick Pumpkin Patch includes a kid’s activity shed, making it a perfect day out for families whatever the weather.

The activity barn at Broxfield Farm, Alnwick.

Building on the success of its first year, there is a family-friendly atmosphere with an array of kid-friendly activities including a bouncy castle, face painting, ride on tractors and lots of photo opportunities to capture the Halloween spirit!

Farm tour tractor rides with farmer David are also back by popular demand.

Local suppliers Dou_hstreetfood, Painted Cup Coffee Roastery, 1996 Coffee and The Old Mine Smallholding will also be offering up tasty pizzas, burgers, coffees and sweet treats to keep the whole family happy.

Alnwick Pumpkin Patch is part of a larger farm diversification project alongside County Trust School Visits that provide educational visits for inner city school children, designed to get children out into the countryside.

Opening dates (Opens 10am, closes 3pm with last entry 2pm): October 12-13, October 19-20, October 26-27. Admission £5 per person (under 1’s go free).

No need to book. Payment for access on arrival. Wheelbarrows are provided (subject to availability). Dog friendly (please keep dogs on the lead).

There is on-site parking. Address: Broxfield Farm, Alnwick, Northumberland, NE66 3RQ.