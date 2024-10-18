Formerly called NCEA St Michael's C of E Primary School, it is part of Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust and has been renamed NCEA Harry Hotspur C of E Primary School after the first Earl of Northumberland, as a tribute to his speed and bravery in battle.

Pupils visited Alnwick Castle, where they learned about Harry Hotspur, enjoyed crafts and learned songs and stories about the famous knight. These were showcased at the renaming event along with the school’s ceilidh band.

The Duke of Northumberland gave a speech about the history of the school and the legacy of Harry Hotspur before unveiling a glass plaque. The interim Diocesan director of education, Gill Booth, and the Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, the Venerable Catherine Sourbut Groves, who blessed the new name, also attended.

Gavin Johnston, headteacher of NCEA Harry Hotspur C of E Primary, said: “Since becoming a primary school and joining an established Multi Academy Trust, we felt that it was great opportunity to refresh and let more people know what a great school we have.

"Our Church of England foundation and links to St Michael’s Parish Church are very important to us and will remain, as this is what makes our school so special.

“The children have been very excited to learn about the links our school has to the local history of the town and we are all excited to be a part of the school’s new chapter moving forwards. It is also an opportunity for us to say thank you to the Duke for his kind support so that we were able to provide all of our pupils with the new school uniform at no cost to our families.”

Alan Hardie, CEO, Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust said: "We are delighted to have Harry Hotspur C of E Primary School as part of NCEAT and we look forward to its bright future, building on its illustrious past and recent ‘Good’ OFSTED judgement.

The Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Geoff Watson, attended the renaming ceremony saying: “This is a historic day for the pupils and staff and I thoroughly enjoyed watching the children recount the life of Harry Hotspur through their stories and songs. This is a super school and I’m sure its success will continue with the new name that honours a local hero.”

1 . Harry Hotspur Primary School Dignitaries and pupils at the renaming of Harry Hotspur Primary School Photo: Jane Coltman

2 . Harry Hotspur Primary School Celebrating the occasion with cake! Photo: Jane Coltman

3 . Renaming ofHarry Hotspur Primary School Renaming of Harry Hotspur Primary School. Photo: Jane Coltman