Alnwick Castle Golf Club captain and postman, Russell Cooke, raised £3,020 for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Russell’s wife, Louise Cooke, began daily radiotherapy treatment at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle in December and Russell spent a lot of time in the waiting area while she was being cared for. She has since gone through an operation and radiotherapy, and has now been given the all clear.

Russell explained: “Hearing that diagnosis is obviously very hard for anyone and our whole family is really grateful for the care Louise received.

“From the hospital’s radiotherapy waiting area I could look up across the courtyard and see all the football pictures on the wall of the corridor upstairs. That’s the corridor that leads to the Sir Bobby Cancer Centre and it set me thinking, not just about what Louise was going through, but everyone else facing cancer.

Russell Cooke and Emma McQuitty (fundraising coordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity).

“When I had the opportunity to choose a charity to support during my captain’s year at Alnwick Castle Golf Club, Sir Bobby’s was the one that came straight to mind. I wanted to do something positive to say thanks for Louise’s treatment and that would help other people in the same position.”

Golf clubs across the region, from Eyemouth to Durham, responded to Russell’s request for help with prizes for a silent auction, as did local businesses.

Russell added: “I’ve been really touched by the support for my fundraising from everyone at our golf club and locally. Other golf clubs across the region have also donated prizes and I’ve raised much more than I thought would be possible.

Sir Bobby Robson launched his Foundation in 2008 and it has gone on to raise over £20m to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Emma McQuitty, fundraising coordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, said: “We know Russell’s fundraising for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation has been very personal for him and he’s raised a fantastic amount.

“It’s wonderful to see how well he’s been supported by members of the Alnwick Castle Golf Club and the local community. Our thanks to everyone who has donated and helped him.”

