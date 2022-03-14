Alnwick poetry club students read at International Women's Day event
Members of the Duchess's Community High School poetry club were invited to read at Alnwick Community Trust's annual dinner for inspirational women on International Women's Day.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:06 pm
The event took place in the White Swan Hotel on March 8 and the students read poems about the inspirational women in their own lives.
Linda Wood-Mitchell, Trust chair, presented some of the students with prizes for their poetry, including Dorit Greene, Freddy Walton and Antonio Johnson.
Thanks to Adrian Deegan for the picture.