Alnwick Playhouse to celebrate Eurovision on the big screen
The Alnwick Playhouse will be celebrating this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a live stream on the big screen.
By Charlie Watson
Published 9th May 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
The live showing is a unique opportunity and has only been made possible due to the performances taking place in Liverpool.
The playhouse is inviting families and friends to dress up and enjoy the contest together.
There will also be special offers on the bar, including £3.50 pints and two for £10 cocktails.
Tickets are just £5, and can be bought from: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/eurovision-grand-final/.