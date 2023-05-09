News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Alnwick Playhouse to celebrate Eurovision on the big screen

The Alnwick Playhouse will be celebrating this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a live stream on the big screen.

By Charlie Watson
Published 9th May 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read

The live showing is a unique opportunity and has only been made possible due to the performances taking place in Liverpool.

The playhouse is inviting families and friends to dress up and enjoy the contest together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be special offers on the bar, including £3.50 pints and two for £10 cocktails.

The Alnwick playhouse will be showing Eurovision live.The Alnwick playhouse will be showing Eurovision live.
The Alnwick playhouse will be showing Eurovision live.
Most Popular

Tickets are just £5, and can be bought from: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/eurovision-grand-final/.

Related topics:TicketsLiverpool