After more than 10 years at the helm she has taken the decision to leave following a family bereavement.

Jo said: “My highlights at the Playhouse include creating new jobs in the arts sector and managing a wonderful theatre renovation project.

"It gives me great pleasure to know I am handing over the Playhouse in the best possible shape, despite the global pandemic we have secure reserves to continue to thrive and grow under new leadership.

Alnwick Playhouse manager Jo Potts. Picture by Jane Coltman

"I have enjoyed every moment of being part of this creative community and I am deeply grateful to my dedicated staff, volunteers and board for making it a pleasurable and satisfying experience.”

Jo joined The Playhouse in 2011 at a time when it required immediate creative and financial solutions to navigate difficult times following the loss of regular funding from the Arts Council, England.

A non-stop series of improvements followed with the introduction of a new box office system, new website, new digital cinema and satellite upgrade, new café and bar offer and a diverse programme with increased education projects.

With each new project the Playhouse enjoyed a period of growth with new audiences, partnerships and income.

Alnwick Playhouse.

In recent years the new challenge was to secure investment into the Playhouse building as it was no longer fit for purpose and in urgent need of full renovation.

The recent £3.2m redevelopment project has restored the Playhouse when it was purchased by Northumberland County Council.

The Playhouse Trust raised over £850,000 towards the re-development which made huge improvements to the auditorium, bar and gallery spaces.

Chris Sayers, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: “We are very sorry to see Jo Potts leave the Playhouse, Jo has been an inspirational leader for the last 10 years and we owe so much to her in making the Playhouse what it is today.

"It is her vision that has been realised over the last few years in terms of the artistic and cultural contribution that the Playhouse now makes to the North East, and she has been pivotal in the wonderful refurbishment of the theatre over the last couple of years.”

Alnwick Playhouse has started the recruitment process at https://jobs.theguardian.com with applications closing on November 4.