The Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band celebrated their 30th anniversary with a sell-out ‘Northumberland on Screen’ concert with music from films and TV shows filmed in the region.

The band were joined by several past members to perform music from Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, Billy Elliot and much more.

Special guests joined the audience, including the band’s patron, the Duchess of Northumberland, and the Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Geoff Watson.

Concert-goers were treated to an evening of audio and visual entertainment, all compèred by Norman Luke, co-founder of Alnwick Stage Musical Society.

Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band's sell-out show wowed the audience with their exciting programme (rehearsal picture).

Marketing and recruitment manager Rachel Stephenson, who has been with the band since 2015 and had a hand in creating the programme, said: "I'm a big fan of film music and at some point I just had this idea for a concert because Northumberland has been used for so many films and so many big block busters.

"People have seen Dungeons and Dragons being filmed up here recently, Indiana Jones, Transformers and all of these big films. People love these shows and there's some really good music that goes with a lot of these. It was this idea of, maybe we can do a concert that brings all of this together. It celebrates Northumberland and also has some really epic music.

"Every single piece that we're doing is inspired by a film or TV show that was shot in Northumberland.”

For films that didn’t have an accompanying soundtrack, the committee picked classical or concert band pieces that fit well with the media.

The band were joined by dancers and special guests throughout the night (rehearsal picture).

The Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band was formed in 1994 by local musicians Ray Thompson and Glen Hogg, and went from strength to strength under Ray Thompson’s musical direction. Engagements included regular sell-out concerts and even a trip to Alnwick’s twin town Lagny-sur-Marne, France, in 1999.

The band has since become a local institution, and this reputation has continued to develop since former military musician Andy Taylor took over as conductor in 2020.

Andy said: "It's been an exciting challenge. We're always battling to get players to join the band and we need to reduce the age group but it's been a good challenge to bring the musicians and carry the musical journey forward.

"We have some family members in the band who have been here for 30 years since they were young girls when there was 50 or so players. It shrunk in terms of numbers but we find there are not as many children coming through the school system that play musical instruments.

“If we're a band of old people I think that can kind of put some young people off but actually when they do come to the band they thoroughly enjoy it and it's a great social life as well."

The band of over 30 members rehearse once a week and regularly perform at events around the North East, including the annual switch-on ceremony of the Alnwick Christmas Lights and open-air concerts at Beamish Museum.

New recruits are welcome to join, particularly brass and percussion players, and members must be at least Grade four (or equivalent standard) on a woodwind, brass or percussion instrument.

To join or get more information, get in touch with the band secretary at [email protected], or visit apcb.co.uk.