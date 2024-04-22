Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specsavers on Bondgate Within is hosting a colouring competition for customers of all ages to raise money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Customers who take part in the colouring challenge will also be entered into a prize draw where they will have the opportunity to win a dog-themed hamper for their own canine companion.

The store also recently hosted a visit from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, with Martin from the local branch bringing along one of the hard-working assistance dogs to meet the team.

Entry to the competition only costs £1, with all funds going directly to the charity.

Eva Davies, store manager at Specsavers Alnwick, says: ‘We are all big dog lovers at the store, so we all feel very passionate about supporting Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. We are aiming to donate as much as possible to the charity as well as raising awareness of all the invaluable work they do within our community.

‘We also thoroughly enjoyed Martin’s visit to the store where we learned so much and even got to meet Inca, one of the guide dogs, it was a fantastic experience.’

Martin Peagam from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People says: ‘We are so grateful to Specsavers Alnwick helping us to raise funds and awareness of the charity. We rely solely on donations, so to have the help of the store is really important to us.’

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People was founded in 1982 and since then has trained thousands of dogs to help transform deaf people’s lives. The charity currently has 1,100 working hearing dog partnerships across the UK.

The Alnwick store also recently raffled an Easter themed hamper to help raise money for the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID).