Voluntary group, Alnwick Greenway CIC has been working with Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland Estates on plans to revitalise part of the old Alnwick to Cornhill branch line.

The Greenway CIC volunteers have agreed a 25 year lease with the land owners, Northumberland Estates, to get work underway.

Once built, the greenway will be an even track with wheelchair access, with bins placed frequently along the route.

Hillhead Tunnel between Edlingham and Whittingham. The only tunnel on the line.

A spokesperson at Northumberland Estates said: “Northumberland Estates has been working with Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick Greenway CIC to facilitate the development of a new greenway in the town.

"The route will make use of the former railway line on a circular route intersected by wider existing public rights, with the new section being open to all non-motorised access means, as well as accessible to wheelchair users.”

Grant Wilson, rural chartered surveyor at Northumberland Estates, added: “Northumberland Estates supports the new greenway initiative and has worked hard to balance wider land interests, especially around existing tenancies, to enable the project to progress.

"We are delighted that we have now reached a practical agreement that meets the needs of all parties and work can begin to develop another great community asset in Alnwick that brings with it educational, wildlife and recreational benefits.”

The first train on the line at Wooler on opening day.