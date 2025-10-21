An Alnwick museum has been awarded more funds to help with repairs to what will become its new home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery is planning to move to the Grade 1 listed Northumberland Hall in the Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it has received £30,000 from The Pilgrim Trust which will go towards the restoration and repair of historic plasterwork.

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick.

Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery, said: “Trustees and volunteers at Bailiffgate are thrilled to have been given this grant to contribute to the the refurbishment of Northumberland Hall.

"We are local people, with a passion for Alnwick and Northumberland, its history and its culture and we are delighted to have this unique opportunity to make an exciting contribution to revitalising the town for the community and its visitors.”

Works are scheduled to start on the building in late spring 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery is at the core of wider plans to regenerate Alnwick and strengthen its vibrant town centre economy.

The vision to transform Northumberland Hall into the museum’s new home includes the creation of inspirational interpretation of the Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery collections.

The reimagined museum and gallery will be a vibrant base for new permanent exhibitions of stories of the town and compelling and exciting temporary exhibitions.

A volunteer run, operated, and led charity, this funding supports Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery at a critical point in its development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the dedication of their volunteers the award-winning museum has grown significantly in reputation, scope and reach over the last decade from its base in what was previously a church close to Alnwick Castle,

A move to Northumberland Hall will help continue this growth, whilst supporting community ventures, showcase local creatives, provide meeting space for volunteers and local groups, engage new audiences, and grow visitor numbers.

Northumberland Hall was originally built in 1826 for the third Duke of Northumberland and has been under-used for several years.

Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery are looking for volunteers across a wide range of activities, and there will be events and activities taking place throughout the project,