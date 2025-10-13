An Alnwick mum has led a group of women up Africa’s highest peak to raise awareness of the impact of childbirth injuries.

Gill Castle founded Chameleon Buddies – a charity supporting women in the UK and Kenya who are struggling to adapt to changes in their life following childbirth or stoma surgery – after the birth of her son left her with a stoma bag.

In 2023, Gill gained national acclaim after becoming the first ostomate to swim the English channel. Setting her sights on an even bigger challenge, she has now led a group of 16 brave women, many with with stomas or childbirth injuries themselves, up Kilimanjaro.

The team made it safely to base camp on October 9 and reached the peak on October 12.

Gill said: “I climbed Africa’s highest peak with the most amazing group of women I’ve ever met!

“I’ve never in all my life seen so many women push themselves like this group did up that muckle hill. I was very lucky and didn’t suffer from altitude really, adrenaline propelled me up that mountain just like it did across the Channel but 15 mins before the summit I had a major wobble.

“Dizzy, felt sick and all over the place. Quick check by the amazing doctor Gen and I was back away. The guides were incredible, kept everyone safe and everyone summitted after we left a super proud Sophie at base camp as she had altitude sickness.”

Through the difficult feat, the women have raised an incredible £3,327 for Chameleon Buddies – exceeding their £3,000 target.