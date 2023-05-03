Sarah Annett, from Widdrington, will battle it out with five other M&S workers in the additional episode for M&S stores and social media.

The TV show, which sees celebrities work with celebrity chefs to create a new recipe each week, is presented by Emma Willis and Tom Allen.

It is partnered with M&S and, as part of that, shop workers were invited to audition to feature on the extra episode.

Alnwick M&S worker Sarah Annett is set to feature on Cooking with the Stars.

Sarah, who has worked at the Alnwick branch since November 2020, sent an audition tape to ITV and was thrilled when she made the final six.

She said: “I sent in a video talking about why I like to cook and a bit about me and I was so happy when I was selected as one of the six people who could go to the set.”

Partnered with celebrity chef Tony Singh, Sarah rustled up a dessert picked by the production team – it’s yet to be revealed if it took the top spot.

Speaking about her time on set, Sarah said: "Tony’s amazing, he’s absolutely brilliant. I’ve always thought he’s absolutely hilarious whenever I’ve seen him on TV and really full of fun and good ideas.

Sarah Annett and her celebrity chef Tony Singh.

"I absolutely loved it – the whole experience was amazing. All of the celebrity chefs were so lovely and the judges were also amazing.

"Everybody got on so well, it was just a really nice atmosphere and they looked after us all so well.”

Being in front of the cameras was not the first time Sarah has been in the spotlight.

Since a child Sarah has dreamed of being in the performing industry, and was over the moon to appear in Emmerdale on Friday (April 28) as a wellness instructor.

Sarah Annett on set of the ITV show.

Another moment of success for Sarah was appearing in The Hunt For Raoul Moat as a police officer.

Previously, she has also dived into music videos, TV shopping, adverts and film.