Alnwick Model Railway Club secures a new home at Newbiggin Sailing Club

Alnwick Model Railway Club has found a new home.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:38 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 12:39 BST
The club has a permanent layout at Rock village hall but the venue is in need of essential repairs.

An appeal for help was issued last month and the club is pleased to announce that Newbiggin Sailing Club stepped forward.

The move is expected to take place after an upcoming open day on Sunday, May 26 from 10am to 4pm.

Alnwick Model Railway Club.

‘Rock Estates have been good landlords but unfortunately the floor needs essential and significant work to make it safe and secure for the future,’ says a post on the club website. ‘To enable this work to take place we need to remove Rock Junction from the hall.’

The club provides an opportunity to meet like minded people where skills can be learnt and model trains run for the enjoyment of all.

The members meet once a week, currently on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm, to make models and run trains and to talk and drink tea.