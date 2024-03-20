Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the moment the club has a permanent layout at Rock village hall but the venue is in need of essential repairs.

A post on the club’s website states: ‘Rock Estates have been good landlords but unfortunately the floor needs essential and significant work to make it safe and secure for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘To enable this work to take place we need to remove Rock Junction from the hall. This will be terminal for the layout and once the repairs are complete the hall is unlikely to be available for our use; so we're looking for a new home.’

Alnwick Model Railway Club's track.

The club provides an opportunity to meet like minded people where skills can be learnt and model trains run for the enjoyment of all.