Alnwick Model Railway Club issues appeal in search for a new home

Alnwick Model Railway Club is searching for a new home.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Mar 2024, 15:43 GMT
At the moment the club has a permanent layout at Rock village hall but the venue is in need of essential repairs.

A post on the club’s website states: ‘Rock Estates have been good landlords but unfortunately the floor needs essential and significant work to make it safe and secure for the future.

‘To enable this work to take place we need to remove Rock Junction from the hall. This will be terminal for the layout and once the repairs are complete the hall is unlikely to be available for our use; so we're looking for a new home.’

Alnwick Model Railway Club's track.

The club provides an opportunity to meet like minded people where skills can be learnt and model trains run for the enjoyment of all.

The members meet once a week, currently on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm, not only to make models and run trains but to talk and drink tea.