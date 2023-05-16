Alnwick Methodist Church has stood on Chapel Lane since 1786 but its sale into private hands has been agreed with completion expected within weeks.

The congregation will meet there for the final time on Sunday, May 28 before relocating to a new shared home with the Salvation Army on Hotspur Street.

Rev Kim Hurst, Superintendent Minister, revealed there were a number of practical reasons behind the decision.

The pews at Alnwick Methodist Church. Picture: Rook Matthews Sayer

"It’s one of the oldest Methodist buildings in the country and it’s listed so any improvement works require permission and would be extremely expensive,” she explained.

"In addition, the worship area is upstairs and some older members of our congregation struggle with that. As a result, we started worshipping in a downstairs room. The church area upstairs hasn’t been getting used which doesn’t make any sense.

"It costs a fortune to maintain such a big building and means our focus has been on raising money to maintain it rather than on building up the congregation so we felt it was time to explore other options.”

Sunday services usually attract in the region of 25 to 30 people but a big turnout is expected for the final service which includes a double baptism.

Alnwick Methodist Church on Chapel Lane.

"We’re expecting to be quite full for that,” said Rev Hurst. “That brings me on to another reason for moving which is the difficulty with parking nearby or even dropping people off.

"When it was built people would come on horseback. Our kitchen was actually the original stable where visiting preachers would put their horse. Nowaways, getting cars up and down that narrow street is really difficult.”

Service times will be unchanged at the new venue. The first service at the Salvation Army will be on June 11 at 10.30am.

“The Salvation Army’s Sunday services are in the afternoon so there’s been no need for us to change,” said Rev Hurst. “And during the week they have a coffee afternoon which means our Thursday morning slot is still available.”

A view of Alnwick Methodist Church.

The Methodist Church has been marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer for offers in excess of £225,000.