Alnwick mental health hub temporarily closes as volunteers discover their building is unsafe

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:51 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 17:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Alnwick mental health charity has been forced to close its hub just three months after moving in – after discovering the building hasn’t had necessary safety checks.

Mind and Sole is a volunteer-led charity offering mental health and wellbeing support through one-to-one sessions, buddy systems and counselling.

In October 2024, the charity moved to a larger premises on Bondgate Without to enable them to host more support groups and sessions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, they have had to immediately close the hub after finding out the building had not undergone the required safety checks. This comes after ongoing issues with heating meant the hub was too cold to host their regular groups.

The new hub opened on Bondate Without in October 2024.The new hub opened on Bondate Without in October 2024.
The new hub opened on Bondate Without in October 2024.

Founder, Christine Smith said: “We got a plumber to come and check the gas boiler as it wasn’t attached to the wall properly and then he switched the gas off immediately as he said it was dangerous as it turned out the boiler was also outdated and not building regulated.

"We were at that point offering a reduced service as the building was just too cold for our members or the volunteers.

"We then discovered that there was no safety certificates for the building so therefore we had to shut the building immediately to protect the safety of everyone using the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This was in November, we managed to arrange collection of the food parcels and Christmas toy appeal from our homes and deliver to everyone but we had to stop our counselling services as we were unable to provide a safe space.”

Chrissie Smith, front right, with volunteers, staff and users of Mind and Sole’s Alnwick hub. Picture: Highlights PRChrissie Smith, front right, with volunteers, staff and users of Mind and Sole’s Alnwick hub. Picture: Highlights PR
Chrissie Smith, front right, with volunteers, staff and users of Mind and Sole’s Alnwick hub. Picture: Highlights PR

Expanding on her frustration, Christine explained: “We have been working with the landlord and the estate agent to get this rectified quickly but sadly it's going to take time and money to get this building back up to standard.

“As a charity, this is only part of the bigger picture. We lack funding and most of all support. We offer a unique service to the community of Alnwick, as an open-door facility we can provide immediate support for people who are waiting to speak to a doctor.

"We are all volunteers and no one gets paid, all money raised goes back into the building which makes it more frustrating as I personally feel that I’m letting people down.”

Related topics:AlnwickMind

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice