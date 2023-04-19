The team, consisting of GPs, receptionists, nurses and pharmacists, have been training for the 25-mile challenge while out on monthly walks.

The walkers decided that they could also raise some cash for charity. They opted for Mind, a charity supporting people who are struggling with mental health.

Dr Helen Moore, who is embarking on the walk, said: "It will give us a bit of a challenge and we thought if we’re gonna put ourselves through a challenge like that that we may as well try to get some money in the process.

“Mental health charities support us and Mind in Alnwick have always had a weekly drop in and have just some some training with the staff and so that came up.

Kerri Mccracken, who also works at the practice, said: "I think everyone’s kind of affected by mental health at some point, whether it be personally or friends, family, colleagues.

"Especially since the pandemic, mental health has been more prominent with isolation and bereavement and anxiety, so we chose Mind as they’re an amazing organisation for us to put people in touch with.”

They will attempt the challenge on Saturday.

Kerri added: “We can’t thank everyone enough who’s donated or shared the post. Even by sharing the helplines for Mind, people could really help someone who’s struggling.

