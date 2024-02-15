News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Market returns as part of the town's Story Fest

Alnwick Market is back and will be running indoors in Northumberland Hall as an addition to Alnwick Story Fest this weekend.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT
Step into the warmth and experience a bumper market, filled with makers, bakers, creators and crafters selling a beautiful array of their products including the best gifts like soap and jewellery, beautiful art and photography, crystals, cakes and jam, and of course lots of books.

As part of the Story Fest weekend, which is themed around history, mystery and magic, musicians will be playing in the morning and talks by authors will go on throughout the day.

All the while visitors can browse the community stalls by the Alnwick Lions Book Shop and Castleside Crafters from HospiceCare North Northumberland or enjoy coffee and cake from Frenchies Coffee Bar.

The indoor market at Northumberland Hall will reopen as part of the Story Fest weekend.The indoor market at Northumberland Hall will reopen as part of the Story Fest weekend.
Children’s author Carolina Knight Ewing will read from ‘Felix and Everly’s Mini Adventures’ at 11am, perfect for children aged five to 10.

For more information, follow All About Alnwick on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected]

The market is hall is accessible and welcomes dogs. It opens on Sunday, February 18 from 10am to 3pm.

