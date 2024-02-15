Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Step into the warmth and experience a bumper market, filled with makers, bakers, creators and crafters selling a beautiful array of their products including the best gifts like soap and jewellery, beautiful art and photography, crystals, cakes and jam, and of course lots of books.

As part of the Story Fest weekend, which is themed around history, mystery and magic, musicians will be playing in the morning and talks by authors will go on throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the while visitors can browse the community stalls by the Alnwick Lions Book Shop and Castleside Crafters from HospiceCare North Northumberland or enjoy coffee and cake from Frenchies Coffee Bar.

The indoor market at Northumberland Hall will reopen as part of the Story Fest weekend.

Children’s author Carolina Knight Ewing will read from ‘Felix and Everly’s Mini Adventures’ at 11am, perfect for children aged five to 10.

For more information, follow All About Alnwick on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected]