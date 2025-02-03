An Alnwick man who struggled with alcoholism is seeking funding to set up a unique addiction centre after he became an author and advocate for recovery.

Colin Gibson suffered with addiction and mental health issues for a number of years after a turbulent childhood in the care system. He has since came out of the other side after finding sobriety at Scottish rehabilitation centre, Castle Craig.

Colin has now written his e-book, Road to Recovery: Strength and Hope – a memoir of his life and struggles, and aims to use all proceeds from the book to set up his own rehabilitation programme in Alnwick, NE14 Addiction.

Explaining his unique concept, Colin said: “Me and friends at Castle Craig came out with an idea of how rehab should be, because all rehab facilities always seem to push everyone away from society and put them in mansions and big castles.

"When you're in these sorts of places, you're coming back into the real world and you're still facing triggers which makes it even harder to recover. So, we thought how about we set up a day centre and find accommodation and then arrange transport to the centre daily.

“We would allow them to go out, go shopping and do what they want so then they can experience the triggers and come back to the centre and say, ‘look this is a new trigger for me’, and we can work on it together.”

Alongside proceeds from his book, Colin has applied for grants and funding to help him set-up a location in Alnwick, which he hopes to achieve this year, as well as set up a Crowd Funder.