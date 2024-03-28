Alnwick man Derek Carr passes away aged 87

Alnwick man Derek Carr passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, aged 87.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
A much loved father to Steven, Jeffrey, Pauline, and Jonathan, he was also grandfather to Sophie, Georgina, Josef, Leon, Benjamin, Roberta and Nicholas, and great

grandfather to Freddie.

Reunited with his beloved wife Frances Margaret Carr and son Frances Nicholas Derek Carr.

Derek Carr.
Derek was a local builder and an avid golfer at Foxton Hall Golf club and played football for Alnwick and Crook Town.

He was part of the Crook Town team that won the FA Amateur Cup in 1959 by beating Barnet 3-2 at Wembley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 2pm at Alnwick Cemetery

Family flowers only please, any donations to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

