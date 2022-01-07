Alnwick man aiming to complete 76 half marathons in 2022

Andrew Fletcher is doing 76 half marathons on 2022 in memory of his dad and to raise money for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Andrew Fletcher is planning to run 76 half marathons over the course of the year to commemorate every year of his father's life.

His dad, Clive, from Alnwick, passed away from lung cancer in September.

"It’s going to be quite a challenge,” admitted Andrew, 29, who moved to Essex last year to live with his girlfriend, Catherine.

He only took up running in 2018 but it has become a real passion and he has completed ‘16 or 17’ half marathons now.

"I was never really a runner growing up but I managed to get a place in the Great North Run in 2018 and caught the bug after that,” he said. “I really enjoyed the experience and atmosphere.

"It was something I’d always wanted to do after seeing it on TV for so many years and loving those aerial shots of the spectators and runners. I thought it looked like a blast so it was great when I finally got the chance.”

He has secured a place in this year's Great North Run and is also planning – Covid rules permitting – to take part in and event in Chicago.

He is also entered for the Brighton Marathon which will be his first full marathon.

"I’ll be counting that as two of my 76,” he laughed.

Some of the half marathons will also be training runs.

Andrew is also planning to raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

"The hospice helped enormously in the last weeks of my dad’s life,” said Andrew. “They were quite hands on with my dad and were there for me and my family so I wanted to have the opportunity to give something back to them.

"They do a lot of fantastic work and I wanted to set myself a challenge that would give the charity some exposure.”

Andrew had been planning a career with Northumbria Police until Covid intervened and set him on a different path.

"I posted a video of me running past Barter Books and Catherine sent me a message,” he revealed. “She was in Essex but told me her mum and sister were in Rock and we got chatting through lockdown and one thing led to another!”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/76halfs-76years

