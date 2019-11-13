Alnwick Lions top up funds raised for charity at 60s disco
A charity 60s disco at an Alnwick pub has raised nearly £1,200 for Cancer Research UK.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:30 pm
The event, organised by Liz Carr and held at the Blue Bell Inn on Clayport Street, raised £800
Alnwick Lions Club member Andy Stevens attended and asked fellow members to top up the amount to reach £1,000.
The club donated £250 and the overall sum raised is now close to £1,200.
Andy presented the cheque to Cancer Research UK shop manager Jeannette Pearman and assistant manager Karen Saunders.