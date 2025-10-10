A donation from Alnwick Lions Club has been used to buy seating and a table at Moorlands Community Orchard.

The Orchard group have transformed an area of land beside Chapel Lands into a site that now contains more than 100 fruit trees, pathways and seating areas.

Alnwick Lions Club president Linden Dodds said: “It was great to see the seating in place at the top of the Orchard where the public can now relax and enjoy the stunning view over the moors.

"The Moorlands group have created a wonderful community space, and I’m delighted to see the new seating, which is made of recycled plastic, being enjoyed.”