Alnwick lad Shel is 'going for gold' in NAC Men's Physique British Championships

The 22-year-old has already placed third in the Pure Elite 2017 competition in Manchester and the FMC European championship and in his third show he placed fifth in the UK Ultimate Physiques UK championships so he’s certainly reaching the top of his game.

Now Shel is hoping for his best performance yet at the NAC Men's Physique British championships.

He hopes to qualify for the Mr Universe World Championships in Hamburg, Germany, in the future.

Shel is focusing on aiming high in his next competition

Shel studied Sports Studies as one of his A levels and progressed to study Sport Management at Manchester Metropolitan University for which he graduated with a 2:1.

Now at age 22 he is re-focusing on his physique competing.

The ex-Duchess's Community High School student has always had a clear love for sport but it was his brother Anthony Ayre, 30, who became his role model and set him on the path for success in bodybuilding and physique.

Anthony is the Owner and Founder of Aptitude Personal Training in Cheshire.

Shel has already succeeded in multiple of his previous competitions

Shel said: “The biggest drive was my older brother who has been a big help for a lot of the way because I learned so much from him when I was a skinnier build.

“I took inspiration from him and started on something different when I discovered bodybuilding and physique training.

“I took it upon myself to train but I never thought I’d end up competing. I noticed a change in myself and my strength and I progressed very quickly. I have never looked back since.”

He only started training three years ago and has worked hard to maintain progress. His aim is to achieve a pro status by 2020.

Shel aims to go for gold