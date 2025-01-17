Alnwick in focus as camera club and civic society team up for new exhibition

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:40 BST
Alnwick Civic Society and Alnwick & District Camera Club are collaborating on a vivid new exhibition.

Alnwick Through the Lens’ marks the 50th anniversary of Alnwick Civic Society by capturing a record of the town at this moment in time and it will be a record for future generations to look back upon.

Camera club members produced over 700 images and a selection of these are included in the display in Alnwick Playhouse which runs until Saturday, February 1.

A further exhibition is then being staged at Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery from April 1 to May 11.

Civic Society and Camera Club members at the opening of the ‘Alnwick Through The Lens’ exhibition. Picture: Jane ColtmanCivic Society and Camera Club members at the opening of the ‘Alnwick Through The Lens’ exhibition. Picture: Jane Coltman
Civic Society and Camera Club members at the opening of the 'Alnwick Through The Lens' exhibition. Picture: Jane Coltman

Camera club president Laine Baker said “When the Civic Society approached the club about the ‘Alnwick Through The Lens’ project our membership responded enthusiastically.

"I’m delighted with the results, and we covered all of Alnwick – the well-known places and a few hidden corners as well. When people view the photographs in 100 years’ time I wonder how much will have changed?"

Mayor Geoff Watson added: “I thought I knew all of Alnwick very well but it is fascinating to see the town from someone else’s perspective. This is a great collaboration between two of the town’s long-established organisations. Well done to all involved.”

