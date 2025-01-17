Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Civic Society and Alnwick & District Camera Club are collaborating on a vivid new exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Alnwick Through the Lens’ marks the 50th anniversary of Alnwick Civic Society by capturing a record of the town at this moment in time and it will be a record for future generations to look back upon.

Camera club members produced over 700 images and a selection of these are included in the display in Alnwick Playhouse which runs until Saturday, February 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further exhibition is then being staged at Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery from April 1 to May 11.

Civic Society and Camera Club members at the opening of the ‘Alnwick Through The Lens’ exhibition. Picture: Jane Coltman

Camera club president Laine Baker said “When the Civic Society approached the club about the ‘Alnwick Through The Lens’ project our membership responded enthusiastically.

"I’m delighted with the results, and we covered all of Alnwick – the well-known places and a few hidden corners as well. When people view the photographs in 100 years’ time I wonder how much will have changed?"

Mayor Geoff Watson added: “I thought I knew all of Alnwick very well but it is fascinating to see the town from someone else’s perspective. This is a great collaboration between two of the town’s long-established organisations. Well done to all involved.”