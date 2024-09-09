Alnwick in Bloom volunteers install memorial plaque in memory of their adopted mascot
Daisy accompanied her owner, Alnwick in Bloom volunteer Gill Parker, on every working occasion in the town over a six-year period.
Fellow volunteers quickly took to and adopted her as the official mascot and were saddened last year when she died at the age of 16.
They agreed that an unobtrusive memorial plaque was required for their canine friend and where better to site it than Daisy and Gill’s favourite workplace – The Column Field.
With permission granted, a brief assembly took place on site recently.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.