Alnwick in Bloom volunteers install memorial plaque in memory of their adopted mascot

Daisy accompanied her owner, Alnwick in Bloom volunteer Gill Parker, on every working occasion in the town over a six-year period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow volunteers quickly took to and adopted her as the official mascot and were saddened last year when she died at the age of 16.

They agreed that an unobtrusive memorial plaque was required for their canine friend and where better to site it than Daisy and Gill’s favourite workplace – The Column Field.

With permission granted, a brief assembly took place on site recently.