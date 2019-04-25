Alnwick hosts St George’s parade

Fusiliers will be marching through Alnwick at the weekend for the St George’s parade.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers celebrated its 50th anniversary last year after aptly being formed on St George’s Day, April 23, 1968. 5 Fusiliers is the reserve element of the regiment.

Alnwick holds a special significance. Many of those from the town who fought during both world wars served in its antecedent regiment, The Northumberland Fusiliers. Lord James Percy is its Honorary Colonel.

The parade takes place on Saturday, after a church service at St Michael’s.

It sets off from the church at 11.30am, marching through the town to the Hotspur Tower.

In attendance will be troops from 5 Fusiliers, The Band of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, veterans and cadets.