This is Charlotte and Leo Watson’s fifth year of spectacular spookiness and after taking a break last year they a back with more scary sights than ever.

As Charlotte explains they just love Halloween: “We go all out at this time of year, for us Christmas is a relatively quiet time of year but at Halloween we just go mad!

“Our boys Louis and Nico love it to but are quite laid-back about it – thankfully their friends think it’s cool.”

“Over the years we have raised almost £15,000 for charity and this year we are again raising funds for Chameleon Buddies, a local charity helping people here in the UK and Kenya. The fundraising this year goes towards a Kilimanjaro trek in October 2025 to help build a brand new hospital wing in Eldoret, Kenya.”

She adds: “We are situated directly opposite The Alnwick Garden. There is zero parking in our estate, the site of The Halloween house. We request everyone parks at Greenwell Lane car parks, the postcode for this is NE66 1SF or anywhere in central town.

"Halloween House is a very short walk (5 minutes) from Alnwick town centre. It is essential nobody drives into the estate as it can become dangerous with slow cars passing by.”

The Halloween House can be seen from October 24-31 from 6pm to 8pm.

“Over the years we have raised almost £15,000,” says Charlotte. “This year we hope lots of people will come and enjoy the experience and help us raise more funds for such a great charity.”

Pictures by Jane Coltman Photography

1 . Halloween House 1 Charlotte Watson is looking forward to the return of Alnwick's Halloween House. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2 . Halloween House 2 A pumpkin themed display. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3 . Halloween House 3 Spooktacular displays at Alnwick's Halloween House. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales