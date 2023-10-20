Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick’s Halloween House couple Charlotte and Leo Watson are taking a break from their spook-tacular display in order to prepare for Charlotte’s trip to Kenya and enjoying Halloween as a family.

In 2022 the Halloween House in Alnwick chose to raise money for the Northumberland charity Chameleon Buddies and raised a staggering £5000 with the help of generous donors.

Charlotte said: “The money that was raised from last year was paying for a stoma nurse from the north east to fly out to Kenya and examine and run workshops and all of that with a hostel over there so the money that was raised is being very well spent and it's fantastic knowing where it's going.

Leo and Charlotte Watson usually turn their Allerburn Lea home into a horror-themed show to entertain the local community.

“I'm very honoured to be able to go.”

Charlotte will be leaving for Kenya on November 9 to spend 10 days helping with organising the stoma products she helped to raise money for. Her experience with setting up the impressive display of Halloween decorations each year has given her good organisational skills that will certainly come in handy with her role in Kenya.

She said: “We've been sending stoma products to them for the past couple of years now and they have no sort of system of organising all the different products or have the shelving. It isn’t easy to get the right product for the right person so I'm going to be organising all of that and the stoma nurse will be assessing each individual.”

The family have been like local celebrities when it comes to Halloween, but with this year off Charlotte and Leo are able to enjoy it as a family with their two children, Louis, 8, and Nico, 6.

This year will be Louis and Nico first time out trick or treating since they were very young, and the two have expressed their excitement about the opportunity.

Although the break is for a great cause, Charlotte has assured that the display will definitely be back next year.

She said: “I've always loved Halloween from a kid from being a small child My mum doesn't understand where I got that from because there's just no interest for my parents at all. When I had my boy it was kind of an excuse to be able to do Halloween things. I always wanted it to be a big thing.