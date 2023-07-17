News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick hair extension expert wins a national award

Stephen Hopper, an expert hair extensionist and stylist, is now a national award winner.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read

The owner of SH Hair in Alnwick made the shortlist for two national awards, winning one and coming top three for Hair Extensionist of the Year in the North East.

Stephen won the Social Engagement award which, according to the Remi Cachet blog, ‘acknowledges the Super Stylist that goes above and beyond on all social platforms, with the highest level of engagement, plus creating some amazing content that aligns with the Remi Cachet brand very well’.

Remi Cachet has hosted the awards ceremony for three years now, but this year it opened up entries for the Hair Extensionist of the Year category for the first time across 14 different regions across the UK.

Stephen Hopper receiving the award with the brand creator of Remi Cachet, Victoria Lynch. (Photo submitted by Stephen Hopper).Stephen Hopper receiving the award with the brand creator of Remi Cachet, Victoria Lynch. (Photo submitted by Stephen Hopper).
Its blog stated that the ceremony was ‘a chance to say a massive thank you to all of our amazing stylists for all of their hard work over the year and to celebrate their successes’.

