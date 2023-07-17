The owner of SH Hair in Alnwick made the shortlist for two national awards, winning one and coming top three for Hair Extensionist of the Year in the North East.

Stephen won the Social Engagement award which, according to the Remi Cachet blog, ‘acknowledges the Super Stylist that goes above and beyond on all social platforms, with the highest level of engagement, plus creating some amazing content that aligns with the Remi Cachet brand very well’.

Remi Cachet has hosted the awards ceremony for three years now, but this year it opened up entries for the Hair Extensionist of the Year category for the first time across 14 different regions across the UK.

Stephen Hopper receiving the award with the brand creator of Remi Cachet, Victoria Lynch. (Photo submitted by Stephen Hopper).