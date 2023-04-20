Alnwick hair extension expert makes awards final
Hair stylist Stephen Hopper, owner of SH Hair, has made the final of a competition.
Stephen, who is from Alnwick, will hear the results at the Remi Cachet awards in July, where he has reached the finals in Hair Extensionist of the Year in the North East category.
He said: “I am just buzzing. It’s so nice for my work to have been recognised and I am really proud.
"I’ve been doing this for eight years now so to be up for an award from one of the biggest hair extension brands is amazing.
"I went to the awards last year and it was an amazing night getting all dressed up, so this year, being up for an award, will be even better.”
Stephen, who has a salon on Clayport Street, also recently secured the title of being a Remi Cachet super-stylist, meaning the brand recommend his salon to anyone looking to transform their hair.