Stephen, who is from Alnwick, will hear the results at the Remi Cachet awards in July, where he has reached the finals in Hair Extensionist of the Year in the North East category.

He said: “I am just buzzing. It’s so nice for my work to have been recognised and I am really proud.

"I’ve been doing this for eight years now so to be up for an award from one of the biggest hair extension brands is amazing.

Stephen Hopper, owner of SH Hair.

"I went to the awards last year and it was an amazing night getting all dressed up, so this year, being up for an award, will be even better.”