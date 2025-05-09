Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick gym members raised thousands by running from Shilbottle to the RVI to show their support towards a local boy battling cancer.

The ultramarathon was organised by the owners of Alnwick gym Real Fitness in a bid to raise money for Children’s Cancer North – a charity chosen by 10-year-old Donnie Turner.

Donnie, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer around six months ago and goes to school with the son of Ami Lowes, co-owner of Real Fitness.

Ami, along with co-owner Hesus Kidd, decided that they would run from Donnie’s home in Shilbottle all the way to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle, where Donnie has been receiving treatment..

Members of Alnwick gym, Real Fitness, ended the run at the RVI in Newcastle.

With just ten weeks of training, 17 gym members took part in the 50-mile run, and so far they have raised £6,932 for Children’s Cancer North via JustGiving.

Ami said: “As a community based gym, we wanted to support the family in a way that’s familiar to us – fitness. So myself and Hesus came up with the idea of running from Donnie’s home in Shilbottle to his ward at the RVI.

"Originally there was only going to be four of us, but other members got wind and were keen to get involved in helping fundraising for this charity and showing the family their support.

“Fast forward to 3rd May, 17 Real Fitness members turned up at the start line for the 50-mile run. It was incredible. We ended in Exhibition Park, where Donnie’s family and friends were awaiting us and ran with us along to the RVI.”

Ami added: “These were not super sonic athletes, just normal people doing extraordinary things.”